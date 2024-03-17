Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Enfusion, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enfusion in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst D. Becker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enfusion’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Enfusion’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Enfusion stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Enfusion by 33.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Enfusion by 1,189.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enfusion by 494.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

