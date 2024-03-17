Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Critical Analysis

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
98.6% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DiamondRock Hospitality and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DiamondRock Hospitality
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2.33
|Equity LifeStyle Properties
|0
|6
|1
|0
|2.14
DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.94%. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus target price of $70.15, suggesting a potential upside of 7.21%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiamondRock Hospitality
|$1.07 billion
|1.83
|$86.34 million
|$0.36
|26.06
|Equity LifeStyle Properties
|$1.40 billion
|8.69
|$314.21 million
|$1.68
|38.95
Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiamondRock Hospitality
|8.03%
|5.29%
|2.68%
|Equity LifeStyle Properties
|21.09%
|20.90%
|5.62%
Summary
Equity LifeStyle Properties beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.
