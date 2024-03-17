Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 24.2% in February

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the February 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. 20,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,770. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

