Ethena USDe (USDE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $295.78 Million

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $295.78 million and approximately $43.45 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 1,102,930,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 1,099,434,413.477851. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00067123 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $42,474,007.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

