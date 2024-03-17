Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $3,613.57 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $433.92 billion and $23.88 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,613.57 or 0.05351513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00080685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00018173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00018582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00018130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,079,482 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

