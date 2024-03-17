Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on EURN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Euronav alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EURN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Euronav Trading Down 8.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth about $4,220,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Euronav by 177.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 7.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 69,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $163,000.

Shares of EURN opened at $16.42 on Friday. Euronav has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. The company had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronav will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronav

(Get Free Report

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.