Experian (LON:EXPN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,001.42

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,001.42 ($38.46) and traded as high as GBX 3,355 ($42.99). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,339 ($42.78), with a volume of 3,809,124 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($31.39) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($46.12) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,166 ($40.56).

The company has a market cap of £30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,794.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($43.82), for a total value of £79,275.60 ($101,570.28). In related news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.90), for a total value of £7,219,218.72 ($9,249,479.46). Also, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($43.82), for a total value of £79,275.60 ($101,570.28). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

