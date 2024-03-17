Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYDP) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDP – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 15,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, movies, and others. It propels intellectual property (IP) activations across physical and digital experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.