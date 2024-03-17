Farmers Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $830.46 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $495.11 and a 12-month high of $961.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $859.47 and its 200-day moving average is $769.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COKE
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Consolidated
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.