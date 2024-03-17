Farmers Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $830.46 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $495.11 and a 12-month high of $961.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $859.47 and its 200-day moving average is $769.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COKE

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.