Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $38,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $266.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.08 and a 200-day moving average of $246.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

