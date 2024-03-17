Farmers Trust Co. Buys Shares of 4,737 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $10,442,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,272,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,518,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $47.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.