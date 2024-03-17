Farmers Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

