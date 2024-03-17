Farmers Trust Co. Invests $206,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.8 %

TXN opened at $172.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average is $160.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $157.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

