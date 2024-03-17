FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.58.

NYSE:FBK opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,886,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,736,670.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,410. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,833,000 after buying an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter worth about $13,000,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $11,237,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in FB Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,060,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,243,000 after buying an additional 220,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

