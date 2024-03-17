Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $2.61 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $603.57 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00003921 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00082601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00017878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 839,479,364 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.