Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Achieves $2.41 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $2.88 or 0.00004207 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $830.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00081458 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00018589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 839,492,464 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

