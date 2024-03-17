Fetch.ai Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00004132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $792.73 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00084476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00018430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 839,492,464 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.