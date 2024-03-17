Fidato Wealth LLC Invests $286,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fidato Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,272 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Masco accounts for about 0.3% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Masco by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Masco by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,404,000 after acquiring an additional 711,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Masco by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.