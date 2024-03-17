Fidato Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fidato Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 117,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,376,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 26.1% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $242.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

