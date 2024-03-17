FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Daniella Turenshine Sells 15,762 Shares

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FIGS alerts:

On Thursday, February 8th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $25,206.00.

On Friday, January 5th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08.

FIGS Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FIGS opened at $5.03 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $854.65 million, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FIGS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FIGS by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FIGS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FIGS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Read Our Latest Report on FIGS

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.