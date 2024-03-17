Filecoin Price Reaches $8.99 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $4.72 billion and $492.12 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $8.99 or 0.00013409 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,835,805 coins and its circulating supply is 524,936,037 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

