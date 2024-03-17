Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Receives C$31.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

