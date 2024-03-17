Financial Analysis: Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) & European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Park Lawn and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center 4.04% 6.69% 1.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of European Wax Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Lawn 0 0 2 0 3.00 European Wax Center 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Park Lawn and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

Park Lawn presently has a consensus target price of $34.31, indicating a potential upside of 154.17%. European Wax Center has a consensus target price of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 40.16%. Given Park Lawn’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park Lawn and European Wax Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center $221.02 million 3.59 $8.93 million $0.17 74.71

European Wax Center has higher revenue and earnings than Park Lawn.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Park Lawn on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Lawn

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.