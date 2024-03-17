Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in February

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 14th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.3 days.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of FINGF stock remained flat at $26.34 during trading hours on Friday. 89 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,296. Finning International has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.1856 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.