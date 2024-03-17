First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 24.96%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its holdings in First Capital by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

