First International Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,549. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

