First International Bank & Trust Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First International Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 31,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in Visa by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 85,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,845,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,000. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $289.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

