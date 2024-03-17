First International Bank & Trust Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

First International Bank & Trust lowered its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerspace

In other Centerspace news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centerspace Stock Up 1.0 %

Centerspace Increases Dividend

CSR stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.13. 129,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,677. The company has a market cap of $844.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 125.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centerspace

Centerspace Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.