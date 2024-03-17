First International Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 324,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,511,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 10.8% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First International Bank & Trust owned 0.25% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $87.26. 977,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

