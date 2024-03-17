First International Bank & Trust Sells 1,084 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First International Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.07. 8,828,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.73. The company has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

