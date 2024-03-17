First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Up 12.4% in February

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,886,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the February 14th total of 1,678,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,058,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Mining Gold from $0.80 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

First Mining Gold Trading Up 7.7 %

About First Mining Gold

OTCMKTS:FFMGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,597. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. First Mining Gold has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.15.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

