Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2024

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCUGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.00 and traded as low as C$0.95. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 2,561,096 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.50 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a market cap of C$817.75 million, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 28.29 and a quick ratio of 20.34.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

