Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.00 and traded as low as C$0.95. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 2,561,096 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.50 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.
Fission Uranium Stock Performance
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.
