Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.50), reports. The firm had revenue of C$25.54 million for the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.067 dividend. This is a boost from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

