Flare Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.29 Billion (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $15.76 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638,673,031 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 36,631,733,169.53933 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03344116 USD and is down -7.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $18,318,234.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

