Flare Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.57 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Flare has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $19.57 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flare has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 36,631,733,169 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 36,631,733,169.53933 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03344116 USD and is down -7.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $18,318,234.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.