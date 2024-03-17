Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 14th total of 259,900 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Forafric Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forafric Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Forafric Global during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forafric Global Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AFRI opened at $10.40 on Friday. Forafric Global has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

