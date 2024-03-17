Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.