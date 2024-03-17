Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $6.51 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

About Franklin Universal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

