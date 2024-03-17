Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FT opened at $6.51 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Universal Trust
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.