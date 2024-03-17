Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Up 25.9% in February

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 176,355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 346,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 127,982 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 4,159.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 69,166 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.51. 30,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,454. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

