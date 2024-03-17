FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.91. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 285,119 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

