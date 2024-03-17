FreightCar America (RAIL) to Release Earnings on Monday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FreightCar America Stock Up 1.6 %

RAIL stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.91. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

