Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Up 26.4% in February

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the February 14th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Freightos Price Performance
Shares of Freightos stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. Freightos has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.58.
Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. Freightos had a negative net margin of 322.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freightos will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Freightos Company Profile
Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freightos
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.