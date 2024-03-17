Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Up 26.4% in February

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the February 14th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Freightos Price Performance

Shares of Freightos stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. Freightos has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. Freightos had a negative net margin of 322.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freightos will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freightos Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Freightos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in shares of Freightos by 49.0% in the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Freightos in the second quarter worth $172,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freightos in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Freightos in the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.

