Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) COO Sells $78,455.70 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) COO Mohammed Abbas sold 3,222 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $78,455.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,945 shares in the company, valued at $729,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.56 and a beta of 0.55. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fresh Del Monte Produce

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.