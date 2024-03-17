Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu Purchases 10,000 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,264,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,102,954.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

