Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Insider Tarek Ahmad Betti Sells 998 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) insider Tarek Ahmad Betti sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $24,301.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,704.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.