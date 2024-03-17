FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 14th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

