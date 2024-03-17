FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 14th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of FSK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.
In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
