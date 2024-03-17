FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 14th total of 287,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FSD Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FSD Pharma by 145.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in FSD Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in FSD Pharma by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 270,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSD Pharma Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUGE opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.61. FSD Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

