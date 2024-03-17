FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE FCN opened at $205.62 on Thursday. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $167.39 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.98.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $576,564.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,307,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,151,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,396,000 after buying an additional 242,148 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

