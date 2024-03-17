Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. Futu has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Futu will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Futu by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Futu by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Futu by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Futu by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

