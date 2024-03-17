FY2024 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$1.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.06.

Calibre Mining ( TSE:CXB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of C$206.40 million during the quarter.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

